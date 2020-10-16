Sidharth Shukla Recalls Childhood Days on Bigg Boss 14, Gets Emotional While Talking About Dad

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been stealing all the limelight for once again in Bigg Boss 14 where he has entered as a Toofani Senior. In a recent episode, Sidharth was seen talking about his childhood memories and his dad with co-contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

This is the first time when viewers got to witness an emotional side of Sidharth. During the conversation, he recalled the moment when he was getting late to go to school and he had a heavy bag on his shoulder, and his father came to drop him till the school bus. He said that he left awestruck to see his father’s hair bouncing exactly like a hero as he ran towards the bus.

As reported by TOI, Sidharth also revealed that his father had the lung disease and doctors told him he won't live more than two years but he pushed himself for seven years just to see Sidharth get stable in life. Sidharth was a small-time model at that time and couldn’t do much for his father. He was also seen getting emotional as he said today when he could do everything, his father isn't around. Sidharth gave credit for everything in his life to his mother.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been ruling the Bigg Boss house once again with his wittiness and game spirit. He has also been seen flirting with Gauahar Khan in the last episode. While the Bigg Boss 7 winner was serving tea, Sidharth said that he would fall in love with her if she continues to do so.

In the first week, Sidharth’s chemistry with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has also grabbed a lot of attention and was loved by fans.