Sidharth Shukla Says Coronavirus Domesticated Him, Shares Video While Making Chapati

After the government has issued 21 day lockdown period in the nation to fight the spread of coronavirus, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is also making the most of his time at home. Sidharth had earlier urged his fans on numerous occasions to follow public advisories on the viral outbreak and has now shared a glimpse of what he is up to while he stays at home.

Sidharth shared a boomerang video on social media saying that the coronavirus has 'domesticated him'. He is seen making chapatis and a dish in his kitchen and appears delighted while he does. he wears a casual re T-shirt as he manages cooking duties.

Earlier, Sidharth had requested his fans to take the nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus seriously. The actor said in his tweet, "Please don't treat this like a vacation."

"Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCoronaStaying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona (sic)," wrote Sidharth in his tweet recently.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's music video Bhula Dunga also featuring Shehnaaz Gill has been released. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval, and directed by Punit J Pathak. This also marks the first collaboration of SidNaaz post Bigg Boss 13.

