Sidharth Shukla Says He Used to Break Matkis as a Child on Janmashtami

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television star Sidharth Shukla has recalled his childhood memories of celebrating Janmashtami. Sidharth took to social media on Tuesday to take a journey down the memory lane. He also said that he feels bad for today's children.

"Back in d day ... I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn't get offs from school.....but now I feel worse for school kids as they don't have school but no breaking matkis ....neway #HappyJanmashtami," tweeted Sidharth from his verified account on Tuesday.

Back in d day ... I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school.....but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ....neway #HappyJanmashtami 😋 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 11, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video "Dil ko karaar aya", which is enjoying a warm response from his fans on social media. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

He was also seen in a music video, titled Bhula Doonga, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have been roped in for a special dance performance for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While Sidharth was the winner in his season, Hina was among the top contestants of her season.