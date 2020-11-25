Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Back with Peppy Track, Ira Khan's Pics with Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare Go Viral

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back again. While the duo's first music video Bhula Dunga was a heart breaking soulful song, this time around they are seen in a fun peppy song that has been shot in Punjab. Videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from Punjab have already gone viral and the actor also showed a glimpse of himself in the fields of Chandigarh. In the new song, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, Sidharth can be seen trying to woo Shehnaaz with his charm

Ira Khan has never shied away from putting her dating life in public. After break up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira is rumoured to be dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. As per reports, Nupur trains Ira's dad Aamir Khan as well. In fact, a look at Nupur's social media timeline, and we see that Ira is also training with Nupur.

Avantika Malik, estranged wife of actor Imran Khan, has shared an Instagram story on healing the right way. Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, Avantika posted a story that said that healing happens when you sit with it instead of smoking or drinking it away.

TV star Shaheer Sheikh has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The Mahabharat actor shared a photo of Ruchika on Instagram to announce his engagement. Shaheer shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seems to be laughing out loud in the moment that has been captured on camera.

Malayalam feature “Jallikattu”, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Wednesday. “Jallikattu”, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and other languages, is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village.

