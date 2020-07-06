Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Fans Work At Garnering 100 Million Hits For Bhula Dunga Video

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly referred to as "Sidnaaz" during their stay on the show, started trending the hashtag #BhulaDunga100M.

The objective, as the hashtag suggests, is to help the song Bhula dunga scale 100 million hits on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz feature in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, which released on March 24 on YouTube. So far, the song has 70 million views, and fans of both the celebrities believe their campaign can help the video scale the magic figure of 100 million.

"I need that surprise and happiness of this big achievement on sidzz face as he has tried an music video after years. Please keep streaming bhula dunga till it reaches a milestone #BhulaDunga100M," tweeted a fan of Sidharth Shukla.

I need that surprise and happiness of this big achievement on sidzz face as he has tried an music video after years. Please keep streaming bhula dunga till it reaches a milestone #BhulaDunga100M — ᴀᴍɴᴀ 🌙 (@JaanHaiSid) July 4, 2020

"Ab 100 million se pehle rukna nhi. Plz keep streaming. #BhulaDunga100M. #sidnaazisnation," tweeted another fan.

"When i hear your name, I smile, When I hear you voice, I get butterflies. And when I see you, my heart stops...#Sidhearts #Sidharthshukla #BhulaDunga100M," wrote another fan.

"Sidnaaz is emotion #BhulaDunga100M," shared a fan of the couple.

