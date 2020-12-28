Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Head to Goa Ahead of New Year, to Give Fans Valentine's Day Surprise

One of the most adored pairs of the small screen, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The duo was reportedly heading to Goa to shoot for their upcoming music video.

They graced the shutterbugs after getting out of the car. Both the former Bigg Boss contestants kept the airport look comfortable and stylish. Sidharth opted for a plum jogger suit and paired it with a cool white pair of sneakers.

Shehnaaz looked pretty in a black dress which she layered with a sleeveless striped olive green wrap-around jacket. A pair of stunning stilettos rounded up her chic look. She has been earning praise for her weight loss during the lockdown period. Both twinned in safety face masks and tinted sunglasses. When the paps started clicking them, they removed their masks as they walked towards the terminal.

As per a report in SpotboyE, the duo’s music video will release on Valentine’s Day, 2021. The song will be crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The shooting of the music video was earlier scheduled to be shot in Dubai. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the location had to be changed to Goa.

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz became popular among fans after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Although the couple has always maintained that they are not dating, their chemistry is loved by their fans. Their fans fondly address them as 'SidNaaz'.

They have previously collaborated in two music videos. The first, Bhula Dunga released in March, and the second titled Shona Shona, released recently. While Bhula Dunga became the most commented video on Youtube, Shona Shona trended at no.1 worldwide.