Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Mobbed by #SidNaaz Fans in Chandigarh, Watch Video

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently mobbed by their fans at the entrance of their hotel lobby in Chandigarh. The two are shooting there for their second project.

In the viral clip, Sidharth is seen in all-black attire and Shehnaaz is wearing printed midi-dress. They are also seen signing autographs for their fans.

Earlier, the two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they were heading towards Chandigarh. In the picture, Shehnaaz was seen wearing a grey kurta with white palazzo, and Sidharth was seen in blue t-shirt and denims.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth emerged as a winner while Shehnaaz was a finalist. Post the reality show, the two have featured together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga.

Meanwhile, fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.