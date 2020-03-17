First Poster of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Romantic Music Video Bhula Dunga is Out

The makers of Bhula Dunga have released the first look poster for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill starrer music video. The track's singer and composer Darshan Raval took to his social media account to share the initial poster.

As per reports, Bhula Dunga would be a melodious love ballad. The lyrics of the SidNaaz track have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Dancer Punit J Pathak has choreographed the music video.

Sharing the look with his online family, Sidharth wrote, “Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!”

Announcing the collaboration, Darshan had shared a picture along with Shehnaaz and Sidharth. He captioned the photo, "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye".

Talking about the song in detail, Naushad Khan of Indie Music Label had said, "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song".

SidNaaz fans are now waiting with bated breath for the complete video to witness the sparking chemistry between the two.

