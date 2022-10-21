Treat For SidNaaz Fans! Special Show Featuring Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Moments Coming Soon

When Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met inside Bigg Boss 13 house, they became everyone’s favourite. Their chemistry and love-hate relationship was widely loved by all. While Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Shehnaaz was also among the finalists. Their fans gave them a name – SidNaaz. However, everyone was left heartbroken and numb after the Balika Vadhu fame passed away in September 2021. More than a year after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, here’s something that will surely leave SidNaaz fans excited and emotional.

As reported by TellyChakkar, a new show titled ‘Silsila Sidnaaz Ka’ is coming soon. The entertainment portal claims that the show will feature several of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moments and will stream on Colors Rishtey. However, there is no official announcement of this so far.

Meanwhile, in August this year, Shehnaaz Gill talked about dealing with the great loss and told Bollywood Bubble, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

