Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Treat Fans with Perfect Sidnaaz Moment, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly referred to as "Sidnaaz", continue to create ripples with their striking chemistry long after the reality show concluded. Fans love the pairing and they can't seem to get enough of them. The duo also keeps treating them every now and then. Shehnaaz shared a video on her verified Instagram account featuring Sidharth, which comes across as a reminder to the bitter-sweet equation they shared inside the BB House.

The video is seemingly a behind-the-scenes clip from their recently released music video, 'Shona Shona'. In the video, Sidharth can be seen posing for the camera when Shehnaaz enters the scene from the back, disrupting his photo session. Dressed in a shimmery dress, she gives a flip to her hair and a baffled Sidharth stares at her confusingly.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz recently appeared in a fun peppy song sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar. Titles Shona Shona, the song has been shot in Punjab.

Speaking about Shona Shona Sidharth said, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”

Earlier, Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the video of the Darshan Rawal song, Bhula Dunga.