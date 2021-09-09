Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Stills From Unreleased Music Video Go Viral, Fans Want to See SidNaaz Together

The country is still mourning the untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. Friends and fans of the late star have been remembering him by sharing old pictures and videos featuring him. Now, in memory of the television heartthrob, a few unseen photos have been shared online. The pictures are from an unreleased music video that the actor shot with Shehnaaz Gill. The yet-to-be-released song titled Habit was filmed in Goa a few months ago.

Days after Sidharth’s departure, fashion photographer Ovez Sayed Ovez Sayed posted the behind-the-scenes stills on his Instagram handle. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are twinning in shades of blue in the music video, shot by a beach. He is dressed in a floral half-sleeved shirt and blue shorts. Shehnaaz is clad in a blue swimsuit with a sarong over it tied around her waist, and a hat. The two are looking happy as they are seen chilling and having fun in the images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

Fans got really emotional to see their favourite television couple together, one last time. Several fan pages dedicated to the two actors are widely circulating the photos across social networking platforms. Netizens are keenly waiting to witness the magic and chemistry of Sidnaaz on screen. Many social media users reacted with heart emojis on the post and requested for the video to release soon. Others urged the makers to release the song with the content shot so far.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen first on Bigg Boss 13 together. Since they met, their proximity and chemistry garnered immense love from the audience. They were inseparable so much that their professional lives also became intertwined. After the show came to an end, they appeared as guests on television reality shows and featured in music videos together. Their last appearance together was on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. Although, they never confirmed but were rumoured to be in a relationship.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 following a heart attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here