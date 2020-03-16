English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill to Feature in Darshan Raval's Song Bhula Dunga

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are fondly called as "Sidnaaz" by fans, will feature together in a music video.

  IANS
  March 16, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
The song, titled Bhula Dunga, is sung by Darshan Raval.

Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."

Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.

Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."

Also, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen romancing each other in the rain.

Read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Shoot for Music Video in the Rain, First Look Revealed

