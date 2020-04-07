Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill to Feature in More Music Videos Post Success of Bhula Dunga: Report

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's pairing was loved by the audience, ever since the two participated in Bigg Boss 13. The two remain popular even after the conclusion of the reality show. Recently, the season's winner Sidharth and finalist Shehnaaz featured in a romantic video titled, Bhula Dunga.

Now, it is being reported that post the success of Bhula Dunga, which garnered over 45 million views in a week’s time, the two will feature in more music videos.

According to a new report in Spotboye, the two will romance each other in two more music videos.

For the uninitiated, directed by Punit J Pathak, Bhula Dunga shows the unmissable chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaz. The love-filled track is sung by Darshan Raval.

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

Commenting on the huge success, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, said: "'Bhula Dunga' has created history in just hours after its release. The song is receiving a lot of love from the fans from all over the world and we are really glad with the response we have received so far. Gaining 2 million ‘likes' on YouTube and receiving such a huge amount of comments in just a short span of time is a record itself."

While the audience hailed the track, housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee was not impressed by Bhula Dunga and said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz had zero chemistry. Her statement was met with severe trolling. Taking a dig at the trollers, Deloneena said, "I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him.”

