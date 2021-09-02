Sidharth Shukla Spoke to Karan Kundrra the Night Before His Death, Was 'Doing Well'

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left everyone in the film industry shocked. It is learnt that the 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning of Thursday. He was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

Sidharth was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2020. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Actor Karan Kundrra, who was one of the last people Sidharth spoke to, shared that they had a chat on the phone a night before his death and they discussed how he was ‘doing well’.

“Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad (sic)," Karan wrote on social media as he accompanied it with a picture of Sidharth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

Apart from featuring on TV shows, Sidharth has also made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here