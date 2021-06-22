Sidharth Shukla Sprains His Ankle, Recovering at Home

Actor Sidharth Shukla has sprained his ankle and has been recovering at his home. A source informed us, “Sidharth who is a regular with gym has sprained his ankle a few days back. He has a lot of pain and is hardly able to move. At this point he is staying in his room which is difficult for Sidharth who is so used to his day-to-day activities, meetings, work-outs, etc."

Sidharth was recently seen in ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful season 3. In the show, he has been paired opposite Sonia Rathee. The show directed by Priyanka Ghose shows Siddharth as an angry young man. His character in the show is named Agastya Rao, who is a writer and director.

Before making his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3, the actor was seen in a couple of music videos - Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and Dil ko Karaar Aaya. For Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, he collaborated with his good friend, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, and in Dil ko Karaar Aaya he was seen with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

