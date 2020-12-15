Sidharth Shukla Stands Up Against a Gang of Arguing Men on the Road, Video Goes Viral

A video of Sidharth Shukla getting into an argument with men on the roadside has surfaced on the internet. Fans of the actor started sharing the video on his 40th birthday, and it has now gone viral.

Initially, a 20-second video had surfaced showing a man accusing Sidharth of drinking and driving while he kept defending himself. But now, a 2.5-min-long video shows 10-13 men ganging up against Sidharth and getting into an argument with him.

Soon after the video went viral, fans have been lauding the Bigg Boss 13 winner for handling them all alone. The hashtag #SherSidharthShukla was trending on Twitter for a while.

A netizen shared the video and wrote, “They judged him for a 20 seconds video, they called him drunk, this man stood alone among 13-14 people. Guts chahiye, sher hai woh, vo ekela kafii hai in Jese chuzo k liye Agli baar defame karne se pehle soch lena karma is watching #SherSidharthShukla."

They judged him for a 20 seconds video, they called him drunk, this man stood alone among 13-14 people. Guts chahiye, sher hai woh, vo ekela kafii hai in Jese chuzo k liye😏 Agli baar defame karne se pehle soch lena karma is watching🙌#SherSidharthShuklahttps://t.co/8GzAE3ATtw — Sakshi 💓 (@ItsSakshii) December 14, 2020

Another said, "Seeing the video, I have realised that even being a Star celeb Sidharth shukla is always ready to help his friends and well-wishers no matter what the situation is. We are really proud of you bhai @sidharth_shukla Real Life Hero Sidharth Shukla #SherSidharthShukla.”

Another fan tweeted, “This The king standing nd taking alone like a King ufffff this gives goosebumps to me.. Just look at his swag and the way he talks ufffff @sidharth_shukla #SherSidharthShukla #SherSidharthShukla."