Sidharth Shukla Starts Working on Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful 3, Shares Pics with Hilarious Caption

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla seems to have a quite busy schedule as he has been on back to back shoot mode. Despite his hectic schedule, the actor always takes out some time to treat his fans with some dashing pictures. As the actor is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3, he shared a few clicks from the set with a quirky caption.

In a picture posted online, where Sidharth can be seen reading the script, the actor wrote, “I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies....par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai ..... #Workmode #BrokenButBeautiful3.” In another picture, Sidharth seems to explain a shot to his team while they listen to him carefully.

Ever since Sidharth is revealed as the lead of the series, fans are going gaga over it. Taking the excitements of his fans a notch higher, the actor recently took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of the series and revealed his character.

Sharing the video, Sidharth put a beautiful caption which reads, “Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our ️s. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story.”

As soon as he dropped the teaser, his fans have flooded the post with comments. A user commented, “So excited to see you and in BBB3.... U r gonna rock ut...,” while another fan wrote, “Super-duper excited”.

The series will be premiered on Zee5 premium and ALTBalaji. According to reports, the actor also turned director for this project.

Sidharth was last seen in a music video Shona Shona with Shehnaaz Gill, who was the actor’s co-contestant in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13.