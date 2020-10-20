Sidharth Shukla Steps Out of Bigg Boss 14 House, Kangana Ranaut Shares Beautiful Pics

Sidharth Shukla, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, has apparently stepped out of the house, a report suggests. As per a post, shared by Bigg Boss 14 Jasoos on Instagram, Sidharth has stepped out of the BB house but is in Film City where the Bigg Boss 14 set has been created.

The reason behind this is still unknown. This comes amidst rumours that Sidharth's stay is getting extended in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Steps Out of Bigg Boss 14 House, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali Bhabhi of popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wants to entertain people in her own way and make her own place in the show. However, on being compared with old Anjali Bhabhi aka Neha Mehta, she said that she is not here to replace anyone. Sunayana asserted that she wants the audience to give her a chance and to love her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha Ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunayana.”

Read:'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actress Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi Opens up on Comparisons with Neha Mehta

SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated movie RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) was one of the projects that were stalled amid the coronavirus spread. However, everything is now back on track as the unit has resumed shooting for the magnum opus in Hyderabad.

While lead actor Ram Charan's first look in the movie was unveiled earlier this year on his birthday, fans were eagerly awaiting a glimpse at Jr NTR's look in the movie as well. The wait was prolonged after the RRR team officially announced that the first look was not unveiling on NTR's birthday as the team was not ready yet.

Read: RRR Update: Jr NTR's First Look as Komaram Bheem Out on This Day

Neha Kakkar has been doing a good job of keeping fans guessing about her rumoured wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer has been teasing photos and videos that suggest that she is all set to tie the knot soon. But the build-up has been done in such a manner that it seems it could all be to promote a new video featuring Rohanpreet.

Adding to the speculation, Neha said on Tuesday, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. Till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

Read: Neha Kakkar Shares Roka Ceremony Video Ahead of Rumoured Wedding with Rohanpreet Singh

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities of her brothers Karan and Aksht. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video from Karan's haldi ceremony, saying that her family is buzzing with wedding activities a decade after the wedding of her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Her brothers Karan and Aksht are all set to tie the knot next month and the actress is currently at their ancestral home for the celebrations. Sharing a video from Karan's haldi ceremony, with the song 'London Thumakda' from Queen playing in the background, Kangana wrote that thanks to her, there has been no wedding in the family in the past decade.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Posts Video of Brother's Haldi Ceremony to the Beats of Her Song 'London Thumakda'

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.