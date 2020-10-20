Sidharth Shukla Steps Out of Bigg Boss 14 House, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Sidharth Shukla, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, has apparently stepped out of the house, a report suggests. As per a post, shared by Bigg Boss 14 Jasoos on Instagram, Sidharth has stepped out of the BB house but is in Film City where the Bigg Boss 14 set has been created. The reason behind this is still unknown. This comes amidst rumours that Sidharth's stay is getting extended in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were sent to Bigg Boss 14 house for just two weeks. However, a report in Koimoi stated that he'll be getting an extension on his stay. “Sidharth Shukla is doing exactly what was expected out of him. Not only his massive fanbase, but his equations in the house are garnering the masala that Bigg Boss 14 makers were seeking for. Initially, he was planned to stay for the same period as Hina and Gauahar. But now Colors wants to churn out the most that they can. It’s a win-win for fans," a source told Koimoi.

Sidharth has been ruling the Bigg Boss house once again with his wittiness and game spirit. He has also been seen flirting with Gauahar Khan in a recent episode. In the first week, Sidharth’s chemistry with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli also grabbed a lot of attention and was loved by fans.