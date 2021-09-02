Once a Top Show on Indian Television, These Actors of Balika Vadhu Are No More

‘Balika Vadhu’, a 2008 drama, based on child marriage became the top-watched show in India that year. The star cast included some of the top names in the industry like Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri and Vikrant Massey, who went on to achieve various awards. However, unfortunately, three actors of the show are no more.

While Pratyusha Banerjee, who played the role of ‘Anandi’, died in 2016, veteran actor Surekha Sikri earlier this year and Sidharth Shukla died due to heart attack on Thursday.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of her Bangur Nagar house in Mumbai’s Kandivali area on April 1, 2016. While she did not leave a suicide note, her parents registered an FIR alleging that Rahul Raj, who was in live-in relationship with their daughter, had tortured the actress and drove her to commit suicide.

Passing the blame on Pratyusha’s parents, Rahul later filed an application before the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai, requesting to be discharged from the case. In the application, he mentioned that her parents had taken heavy loans in her name and the actress committed suicide after being unable to pay them.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai ‘Heartbroken,’ Fans Mourn Bigg Boss Winner’s Demise

Surekha Sikri

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in July She had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Her performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho drew immense acclaim and she won a national award. She was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

“Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," her manager was quoted by Indian Express in July.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2) at the age of 40 after suffering a massive heart attack, an official at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital said. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official was quoted by PTI. Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi", “Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here