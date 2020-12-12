Sidharth Shukla Takes Jibe at Rashami, Paras; Remo D'Souza Doing 'Better' After Heart Attack

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is marking his birthday on December 12 in a rather unusual way. The birthday boy took to Twitter to take a fun jibe at some of his friends who commented on his age on Bigg Boss last year. Sidharth said that even though he is officially turning 40, he still not old.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been missing the pre-COVID times when people could go out and about, along with mingling with people. Sharing a series of throwback pictures with beau Vicky Jain from their romantic getaway to a snowy landscape, the actress expressed her desire to go back there.

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. His wife Lizelle, who is with him at the hospital, said in an update, "He's better." Actor Aamir Ali, who visited him at the hospital, informed Mumbai Mirror that Remo is stable now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in her final trimester, is looking forward to her second baby. But the actress is not the one to succumb to the pressures and the stereotypes that come with motherhood. Much like during her first pregnancy, she continues to have a choc-o-bloc schedule this time as well. She is keeping herself busy by reading scripts, doing photo shoots, and endorsing brands. She is all set to bounce back and hit the ground running weeks after delivering her second child.

In times when the entire world is surfing, streaming, and recommending, finding the right entertainment that suits one's taste may not be easy, considering platforms are varied and content widely distributed. However, as the year winds up, we bring to you the absolute best of movies and TV series from the streaming universe that landed in the year 2020.

