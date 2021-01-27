Sidharth Shukla Throws Shehnaaz Gill in Pool As They Celebrate Her Birthday in Most Thrilling Way

Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 27th birthday with her mother and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and his family. The actress-singer had a midnight birthday bash which was a close-knit affair. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to share some inside glimpses into her birthday party. In one of the videos, shared by the actress, Sidharth can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool. Sidharth's mother and sister also attended the party.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in several music videos together, from Bhula Doonga to Shona Shona.