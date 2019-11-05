Sidharth Shukla to be Evicted From Bigg Boss 13, Swara Bhasker Trolled for Abusing 4-year-old

Bigg Boss 13's latest promo shows the contestants go aggressive in a task. Sidharth Shukla, who's known for losing his temper, engaging in an argument with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra after he apparently pushes the former and she falls down hurting her head. Later, an eviction announcement is made by Bigg Boss, as a punishment for Sidharth's violent behaviour.

Swara Bhasker is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" and "kameena" on the chat show Son Of Abish. A video spreading like wildfire on social media shows Swara using the swear words while describing an experience of working with a child actor in an advertisement during her early days in the film industry.

Ajay Devgn and son Yug recently visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. However, their experience wasn't smooth as the actor and his 9-year-old son were mobbed by a sea of excited fans. The viral video also shows the actor losing his cool.

The latest celebrities to take up Ayushmann Khurrana's dance challenge for the film Bala is Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who played his parents in Badhaai Ho. The senior actors look cute dancing to the remake of the song Don't Be Shy.

Salman Khan recently announced his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and on Monday, he began shooting for the same. He also shared his first glimpse from the sets on social media and teased the theme song of the film.

