Sidharth Shukla to Enter 'Naagin 4'? Here’s What Rashami Desai Has to Say

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has finally reacted to the rumours about her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla joining Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural TV show Naagin 4.

In an interview with the Times of India, Rashami stated that she is unaware of any such developments. She added that it is Ekta’s show and “she will decide who she wants to cast."

"I don't know who she has finalised, but if he (Sidharth) comes on board and is going to be a part of Naagin 4, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past," quoted the daily as saying.

When asked about sharing her experience while performing the finale act in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami said, "I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act things became quite good between us. It was like a real-life scene as we actually sometimes behaved like that with other (laughs). We used to argue a lot, but once the camera used to roll, we used to behave as if nothing happened between us. While shooting for the finale act we behaved like kids".

Rashami has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4 after Jasmin Bhasin's exists. She plays the role of Shalaka on the show. A few days back, Mahira Sharma also stated that she was offered to play the character, but she declined it as she doesn’t want to opt for negative roles at this stage.

