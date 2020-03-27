Sidharth Shukla to Join Rashami Desai in Naagin 4?

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been fan favourites ever since the two actors appeared together on Dil Se Dil Tak. Their fierce arguments and fights on celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 13 also became a talking point. Now, as per reports, the two will be seen together in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

Tellychakkar reports the actor will be seen playing the love interest of Rashami. Sidharth is said to essay the role of a snake charmer who will join hands with Shalaka to create troubles for Brinda.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Says Coronavirus Domesticated Him, Shares Video While Making Chapati

Reportedly, he was about to start the shooting of the show soon but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, he couldn't. However, there has been no official confirmation about Sidharth joining the supernatural reality show Naagin 4, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Before this, it was announced that Rashami will be essaying the role of Shalaka in the show. It was reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show.

She had also taken to her social media and unveiled a new promo of the ongoing supernatural TV show. The promo features Rashami in a different avatar. It also shows her face covered with mud. Announcing her entry into the show, Rashami wrote, "Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on.

She added, "You have seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I am bringing forth to you a new side of me with this show. Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project."

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga, with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Read: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Love Ballad 'Bhula Dunga' Out Now, Watch Video

Follow @News18Movies for more