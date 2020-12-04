Sidharth Shukla to Star in Broken But Beautiful Season 3 and 'Sidhearts' Can't Keep Calm

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will headline the third season of romantic-drama Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, said he's thrilled to play the role of Agastya on Broken But Beautiful.

“I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to it,” the 39-year-old actor said in a statement. An upcoming actor Rathee, who will play Rumi on the show, said she was drawn to her character because of what she stands for. “Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I’m getting to work with such incredible people,” she said.

Needless to say, Sidharth's fans were excited to hear the news. While one wrote, "This is going to be magical," another said, "What a beautiful start to Sid's birthday month as we will see him back (on the screen) after three years."

This is going to be magical SIDHARTH SHUKLA × BBB3 pic.twitter.com/6RaIRFrG8o — Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) December 3, 2020

Wait is over FAM!! Raise as toast for #SidharthShukla as Agastya in #BrokenButBeautifulSeason3. Use SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3 in all your tweets & replies today. pic.twitter.com/u1l8rWWnMO — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) December 3, 2020

Wait is over. Finally, its official Sidharth Shukla as Agastya in #BrokenButBeautiful3What a beautiful start to Sid birthday month as we will see @sidharth_shukla back after so long time (3yr). SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3pic.twitter.com/8lQfC1w46N — #BiggBoss_Tak️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 3, 2020

Broken But Beautiful season 3 will start filming soon.