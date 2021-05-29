Sidharth Shukla to Star in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush? Actor Finally Responds

Multiple reports have been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla would be seen playing the role of Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. His new look where he was seen sporting a moustache also sparked rumours of him being cast in the film. Now, the actor has finally responded to the reports. When Sidharth was asked about being approached by the makers of Adipurush for the role of Meghnad in the film, he told Filmfare, “Honestly, it hasn’t come to me yet. So, I really don’t know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don’t know because nothing has come to me.”

Meanwhile, after impressing the audience on the small screen with popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth Shukla is gearing up for the release of his first-ever web show Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful have been a major hit and the third one releases today with a fresh take on romance. Along with a new storyline and ensemble cast, the show has been the talk of the town for a very long time. The third season features Sidharth as a writer-director named Agastya Rao and newcomer Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Sidharth’s character Agastya is an idealist, opinionated and rebellious person who believes he is a boon to the theatre world. Agastya is seen as a taskmaster and not the one to compromise on anything when it comes to his work. Broken But Beautiful 3 will stream on ALTBalaji.

