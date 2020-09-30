Shoot Mode On: Sidharth Shukla Treats Fans with New Pics

Going by his social media post, Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work. Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: "Shoot mode on!"

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for. Take a look at his pics:

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video "Dil ko karaar aya". Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

Lately, he is also seen in the promos of Bigg Boss 14. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, the winner of the previous season of the popular television reality show, Sidharth Shukla makes some interesting revelations. Sidharth, who will make a grand entry on the big night of October 3, shares a stern word of caveat. Addressing the contestants of the upcoming season, Sidharth mentions that he won’t be easy on them as it wasn’t easy for him when he was a part of the show last season.

The tweet of Colors TV official reads, “Banane ghar walon ki life mushkil aa rahe hain @sidharth_shukla sirf 5 din mein! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM."

In addition to Sidharth, participants of other seasons of Bigg Boss including Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also appear on the stage on the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina also joined show host Salman Khan in promoting the upcoming edition of the controversial show.