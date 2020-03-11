Sidharth Shukla Wants to be Part of Shehnaaz Gill's Life, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Share Holi Pics

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will always like to be part of Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill's life, and says she will always be his friend. Asked about his bond with Shehnaaz, Sidharth told IANS, "I would always like to be part of Shenaaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one."

Hardik Pandya celebrated Holi with his family and fiancee Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer took to Twitter to share pictures of Holi celebrations with his followers. In the pictures, Hardik can be seen enjoying the festival with brother Krunal Pandya and Natasa in traditional clothes. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, netizens flooded his account with comments and likes.

A video of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon dancing to the popular Holi song Balam Pichkari, has gone viral. The song is from Ayan Mukerji's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kriti and Kartik can be seen dancing in pairs with their friends.

Singer Armaan Malik shocked his fans after he removed all posts from his Instagram account. Not only that, he has also removed his display picture and bio from the profile. The noted singer has posted a black graphic with text that reads ‘I can’t take it anymore’.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur spent Holi with his family as they celebrated the happy occasion with colour and food. Kareena, who has recently made her Instagram debut, gave a glimpse of how Taimur celebrated Holi and we have to admit that the little one's picture from the festivities are too adorable to be missed.

