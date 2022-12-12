'Sidharth Shukla Was a King, His Name Will Always Be Alive,' Says Late Actor's Cousin Aditya

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans, friends and followers are celebrating his birth anniversary on Monday, December 12. Social media is flooded with fans penning down heartwarming wishes remembering the actor. Sidharth’s cousin, actor Aditya Shukla has also paid a heartfelt tribute to his brother in a recent interview. He mentioned how Sidharth Shukla lived like a king and added that he will always be remembered by his fans.

Speaking about his greatest takeaway from Sidharth, Aditya said, “He was like a king. No matter what he did, he would face the world and do whatever he felt was right. That is the main quality I have learned from him."

“Sidharth and I were always there for each other. It wasn’t a relationship where we met every day or spoke every day. But we both knew we had each other’s back. The last time we properly met was after he had an accident in Andheri. We used to speak over the phone and meet. Along with my acting career, I am also a certified Deep Sea Diver. Since 2012 I was mostly on the ship for diving. But whenever I felt like talking or meeting him I used to call him. No matter what time, I used to call and tell him about wanting to ride his Hayabusa bike and he would say no then after a few days out of the blue he would call me and tell me neeche aa and would give me the keys of his bike. I miss him a lot more now as he is not there when I am working in a show. He would have been the happiest person to see me in front of the camera," the late actor’s cousin added as he recalled some of the best moments they spent together.

However, when asked if he considered acting because of Sidharth, Aditya shared, “Not really. I always wanted to be an actor for my mom. She always wanted to see me on the big screen. Yes, I always idolize him and he did motivate me in different ways to take up acting."

Aditya concluded by saying, “His name will always be alive. The reason for his fandom is his attitude. Like I said before, he was like a King and the fans love his attitude. There is no other Sidharth Shukla and will never be one. I miss him every day."

On the work front, Aditya Shukla is currently seen in Naagmani.

