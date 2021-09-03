Sidharth Shukla Was Deeply Attached to Spirituality, Liked Yoga

The sudden demise of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left the entire film industry shocked and saddened. Siddharth was also deeply attached to spirituality. His mother Rita Shukla was associated with the Braham Kumaris institute for a long time. Sidharth, who was arguably at the peak of his popularity, used to go to Mount Abu for spirituality. He would also go to the Braham Kumaris Institute’s Mumbai centres. The actor was said to be more interested in Yoga and liked spending time alone.

The chief Rajyogini of Braham Kumaris Institute Dadi Ratan Mohini has sent a message and prayed for the departed soul. She has also expressed condolences to the young actor’s family. The public relations officer of the institute BK Komal said that Sidharth first went to the Shanti van of Braham Kumaris Institute three years ago. He went there to be a part of a function in 2018. He had a deep association with the Institute. In 2017, Sidharth reportedly stayed in Braham Kumaris Institute situated in Abu Road of Sirohi in Rajasthan for four days. Here he performed Raj Yoga for four days to relieve stress and have peace of heart.

The actor used to go to many centres, including Vile Parle, of Braham Kumaris Institute in Mumbai. The chief administrator of the Institution, Raj Yogini Dadi Ratan Mohini has expressed grief at Sidharth’s sudden demise. She said that Sidharth’s sudden death is a huge loss to the film industry. She further said that she prays to God to give peace to the actor’s soul and give strength to the family going through such a huge loss. She mentioned that the entire Brahma Kumaris family is with them.

Sidharth, who ruled over millions of hearts with both his work and his attitude in personal life, died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

