1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla Wishes Speedy Recovery to Fan from Pakistan Who is COVID-19 Positive

Sidharth Shukla's fan from Pakistani, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, had asked the actor to pray for him.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla received a request from a coronavirus-positive fan from Pakistan, asking the actor to pray for his speedy recovery from the deadly infection.

“I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him... #WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla #ProudSidheat (sic),” wrote a fan in a tweet.

To this, the actor replied, “Hey Hania, am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong (sic).

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's empathetic response to his sick fan had twitter calling him a 'good human being'.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 2,818 cases and 41 deaths due to the pandemic till Saturday.

Sidharth was last seen in a music video Bhula Dunga, also featuring former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his good friend Shehnaaz Gill. He will reportedly feature in Naagin 4 as well.

