Sidharth Shukla Would Protect Alia and Me in Crowds During 'Humpty Sharma' Promotions: Varun Dhawan

The untimely death of popular television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his close ones devastated. Sidharth was known for working in several popular TV and reality shows including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss. He had made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Remembering his co-star, Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared an emotional post, along with a photo from the film promotions. Varun called him ‘brother’ and offered his condolences to the family. He also mentioned how “heaven has gained a star today, while the world lost one."

When Varun had visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote Street Dancer, the Bollywood star had mentioned that Sidharth was a close friend. He also shared that Sidharth was a caring and protective friend to both him and Alia Bhatt. “Sidharth is the most gentle person I have ever worked with. He is the most protective and chivalrous person. During Humpty’s promotions, given his build, Sidharth would protect Alia and me in large crowds. He has always been protective of his friends,” Varun had shared.

Sidharth Shukla appeared in 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as Angad, an NRI engaged to Alia Bhatt’s character Kavya; Angad ends up losing Kavya to Humpty, played by Varun Dhawan.

Sidharth Shukla’s last few appearances were with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on the reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. They also featured in a docu-film titled ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ which chronicled their time on Bigg Boss 13.

