Sidharth Shukla Goes Cryptic on Twitter, Says 'Relationships are Like Electrocardiogram'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been ruling over the hearts of fans on social media. Every now and then, Sidharth trends on Twitter with various hashtags as fans love to shower affection over their favourite star. Recently, Sidharth's Bollywood debut movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completed six years since release and fans trended #6YearsOfHSKD while tagging Sidharth.

Now, the actor's latest tweet about relationships has become the talking point on social media. Sidharth's friendship with BB 13's Shehnaaz Gill has been in the limelight for a while but now the former's cryptic message has left fans wondering if he single or not.

"Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget (sic)," wrote Sidharth on Twitter.

Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 15, 2020

In response to Sidharth's tweet, some #SidNaaz fans hoped that the two are together and all is well between the rumoured couple.

Hey @sidharth_shukla Are u nt ready to watch our undeniable love for you nd shehnaaz ... sorryy Love you to the moon nd back #SidNaaz #BhulaDunga100MSoon — Stuti singh (@stutisingh128) July 16, 2020

While others just posted questions about Sidharth's current relationship status.

Wo sab to thik hai Shukla Ji par single bnda Relationship pr gyaan kaise de skta hai Muma bolti hai Shaadi ke laddu khaye baad pta lgta h ..mithe hai ya fike.. Ap to bina shadi kiye bta re ho (i'm taking this as an example u know)@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz — Niharika Arrora (@DarshaNLoverNia) July 15, 2020

Sidharth last featured in Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz.