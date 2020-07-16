MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla Goes Cryptic on Twitter, Says 'Relationships are Like Electrocardiogram'

Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has become the talking point on social media once again after he put out a tweet about relationships.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been ruling over the hearts of fans on social media. Every now and then, Sidharth trends on Twitter with various hashtags as fans love to shower affection over their favourite star. Recently, Sidharth's Bollywood debut movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completed six years since release and fans trended #6YearsOfHSKD while tagging Sidharth.

Now, the actor's latest tweet about relationships has become the talking point on social media. Sidharth's friendship with BB 13's Shehnaaz Gill has been in the limelight for a while but now the former's cryptic message has left fans wondering if he single or not.

"Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget (sic)," wrote Sidharth on Twitter.

In response to Sidharth's tweet, some #SidNaaz fans hoped that the two are together and all is well between the rumoured couple.

While others just posted questions about Sidharth's current relationship status.

Sidharth last featured in Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz.

