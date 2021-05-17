Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Released; Fans Excited for His New Avatar

The long wait for Sidharth Shukla fans to have a glimpse of their favourite star in the much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 is over. Yesterday, ALT Balaji released the trailer of the show that stars Sonia Rathee alongside Sidharth in the lead roles. The show tells the story of lost love. Sidharth plays the character of Agastya Rao, an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi Desai, a scriptwriter essayed by Sonia.

Sidharth shared the trailer of the show on his Instagram handle and described it as “Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love.”

While in another, he wrote, “Obsession never ends, it shifts.” The story of Rumi and Agastya is such that “sometimes what you want may not be what you need.”

In the two successful previous seasons of the series, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi wooed the audience with their characters Veer and Sameera.

As the trailer was released, fans outpoured their love and support for their favourite actor. Many were left impressed by his new avatar. Here is a look at some of the reactions.

@sidharth_shukla I just can't get over the Acting Skills of yours' you nailed itYour expressions>>>>>>#BrokenButBeautiful3 is BLOCKBUSTER for sure#SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao pic.twitter.com/Q6PjMDX5Cm— Abhishek Chaurasia (@Abhishe20780292) May 14, 2021

Appreciation tweet for #SoniaRathee ..was a bit doubtful whether she will be able to match up to #SidharthShukla n she totally suprised him ..#Agmi complementing each other really well n I’m sure loyal BBB viewers won’t be disappointed #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao pic.twitter.com/oOHnBxBDVr— Dr.Nupur ❤️ (@DrNupurrk) May 14, 2021

@sidharth_shukla You nailed it my boy ur looks ur acting just osm Can't wait for the entire series❤️and excited to see ur chemistry with Rumi…. She looks preety in teaser Best of luck to the entire team of #BBB3 #BrokenButBeautiful3#SidharthShukla #Agastya pic.twitter.com/fArrVFMOlA — Anjali Bisht (@AnjaliBisht1999) May 14, 2021

Love takes u to a rollercoaster ride.. happiness , pain of broken hearts everything…@sidharth_shukla bhai ur acting is just amazing amazing amazing n amazing ….can't express my feeling in words right now .U nailed it #SidharthShukla#AgastyaRao #BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/5vPfI60xD5— SR Ahlawat (@iamsrxx) May 14, 2021

So excited to watch you on my screen. I am sure you are gonna do such a great job like always. I CANNOT WAIT. Best actor everrrrrrr. Gosh I was so nervous. Love this soooo much. Love you love you love you.#SidharthShukla— happy b'day, baby ☆ (@saleha_xo) December 3, 2020

Finally my wish came trueTHOSE WHO KNEW @sidharth_shukla from BB13 will witness the actor first time Even though I watched almost all of his TV shows will witness the ACTOR SID first time after DSDK.. EXCITEMENT AT ITS PEAK pic.twitter.com/RFgFp034hr — Chethan✨ (@SidKaHeart) December 3, 2020

The moment this post came I had happy tears ❤️❤️So so happy sid pic.twitter.com/NwET0VDgi1 — Chethan✨ (@SidKaHeart) December 3, 2020

So excited to see you in this series. #SidharthShukla sir we #SidHearts are so happiee right now. #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 Apne phele 2 seaons se ke comparison bohot successful hoga. All the best for your new project @sidharth_shukla Sir— Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) December 3, 2020

Imaaa crying seriously, this is sooo goood, eagerly waiting to seee you on screens again… babyyy we have waited for This since soo long Thank you god Agastya ready to rule now — Kam (@kamlovessid) December 3, 2020

Ohh my Goddd!!!! This is literally the most awaited tweet!! Congratulations Siddy!! Can't put in words how happy I am!! Happy tears All the best I know you are going to rock it!! — Rashmi (@rashmim__SS) December 3, 2020

Finally #SidHearts wish comes true Thank you for the special gift After seeing you are in this series I’m happy n emotional rn so happy for you Hell excited to see you in this web series #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla — _ (@i_am_addy111) December 3, 2020

SIDHARTH I HAVEN'T WATCHED THE PREVIOUS SEASONS EVEN AFTER GETTING PRESSURISED BY MY BEST FRIENDS BECAUSE I WAS HOPEFUL THAT I WOULD SEE YOU IN THIS AND DIDN'T WANT TO CARRY THE BAGGAGE !!!!I AM SO SO HAPPY THAT MY FAITH TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE AND HERE YOU ARE !! LOVE & LUCK ❤ — G. ✨ (@gauri_budhiraja) December 3, 2020

Waiting for this announcement since long!! ❤ I knew you are there in #BrokenButBeautiful !! Was the first one who was damn excited and tweeted about this.. Was eagerly for your project bhai.. A new beautiful new journey of your is going to begin in webseries#SidharthShukla— Sweta Yadav (@EmeraldStoness) December 3, 2020

The trailer hinted at the story of heartbreak, longing, love, obsession and despair which seems to be a relatable and sure-shot hit among audiences. It is a story not about falling in love but how to fall out of love. The two first get involved with a no-strings-attached relationship but soon fall in love. However, they are left heartbroken in the end after going through a roller coaster of emotions, twists and turns.

The show will stream online from May 29 onwards. Hinting at the distressing time, the makers said that they wished the series released in better times. But still, they hope it can serve as a break during the testing times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here