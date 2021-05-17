movies

Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Released; Fans Excited for His New Avatar
4-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Released; Fans Excited for His New Avatar

The third season of the show Broken But Beautiful starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will stream online from May 29 onwards.

The long wait for Sidharth Shukla fans to have a glimpse of their favourite star in the much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 is over. Yesterday, ALT Balaji released the trailer of the show that stars Sonia Rathee alongside Sidharth in the lead roles. The show tells the story of lost love. Sidharth plays the character of Agastya Rao, an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi Desai, a scriptwriter essayed by Sonia.

Sidharth shared the trailer of the show on his Instagram handle and described it as “Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love.”

While in another, he wrote, “Obsession never ends, it shifts.” The story of Rumi and Agastya is such that “sometimes what you want may not be what you need.”

In the two successful previous seasons of the series, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi wooed the audience with their characters Veer and Sameera.

As the trailer was released, fans outpoured their love and support for their favourite actor. Many were left impressed by his new avatar. Here is a look at some of the reactions.

The trailer hinted at the story of heartbreak, longing, love, obsession and despair which seems to be a relatable and sure-shot hit among audiences. It is a story not about falling in love but how to fall out of love. The two first get involved with a no-strings-attached relationship but soon fall in love. However, they are left heartbroken in the end after going through a roller coaster of emotions, twists and turns.

The show will stream online from May 29 onwards. Hinting at the distressing time, the makers said that they wished the series released in better times. But still, they hope it can serve as a break during the testing times.

first published:May 17, 2021, 13:17 IST