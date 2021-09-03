Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful Co-Star Sonia Rathee: 'Will Miss Our Random Conversations'

Sidharth Shukla last acted in the web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3, making his OTT debut. A day after the actor’s death due to a sudden heart attack, his co-star Sonia Rathee remembered the time she spent with him on set in an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing stills of them together rom their web series, Sonia wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person’s day."

“You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered," she added.

Read: I wasn’t Apprehensive About Kissing Scenes with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee

While the series was Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s big web debut, it was a major opportunity for newcomer Sonia to make space for herself on Indian OTT. Talking about working with her famous co-star, Sonia had told News18 in May, “I hadn’t watched Bigg Boss, but I had seen him in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. So I was definitely excited. But I made it a point not to read a lot of articles about him or watch Big Boss because I didn’t want any preconceived notions going into the show."

