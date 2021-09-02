Sidharth Shukla's Death Leaves Rahul Vaidya in Tears: 'I Don’t Have the Words'

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running television show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, September 2, an official at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning.

Shukla was also the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. Last year’s Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya was in tears after hearing the news. “I am in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I woke up to the news and since then I haven’t been able to do anything. He was a wonderful human being. We had a great time inside the Bigg Boss house and since then we have kept in touch," Vaidya told News18.com

The singer says that they were also gym buddies and would often hang out, “We would often bump into each other at our gym sessions. He was one of the most jovial guys around who would interact with everyone. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile was something that everyone loved. Never during our conversations did I feel that he had any health issues. I wanted to invite him for my wedding but due to Covid restrictions, it wasn’t possible. The last time I interacted with him was around a couple of months back. Our gym time had changed. He would go in the morning and I had my sessions in the evening so in the last few weeks we couldn’t keep in touch."

Vaidya adds, “He was a fit person and I can’t believe he suffered a heart attack. It has made us realise that health is wealth. He left us too soon. Siddharth will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and his fans."​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here