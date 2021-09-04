Sidharth Shukla's Death Registered as 'Accidental' by Police, Awaiting Chemical Analysis Results: Report

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s death on September 2 has left the nation in shock. The actor has believed to have suffered from a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. Sidharth’s family had reportedly given a statement to police that there was no foul play involved in his death. Now according to a report, the police have registered his death as a case of ‘accidental death’ on Saturday. This is because the autopsy results of the actor came back as ‘inconclusive’ and the final word on the case will be released after a chemical analysis and a histopathology report of the actor’s viscera.

As per a report in Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar confirmed the information, though he refused to comment further on the case. The report also quoted another police officer as saying, “After the CA or histopathology reports confirm that he died under natural circumstances, then the investigation will be closed as a natural death.”

The report also quoted the head of the forensic department, Dr R Sukhdev, as saying that he was brought dead to the hospital and his post-mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon. He further stated that the cause of his death remains inconclusive.

A police officer told the publication that no internal or external injuries were found on his body. “Until we get the CA or histopathology reports from the FSL the cause of death will remain inconclusive,” an official told the publication.

Meanwhile, police said that Sidharth complained of chest pain at his residence in Oshiwara at 9 AM. He was then taken to Juhu’s Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 10.30 AM.

Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and his two sisters. His last rites took place out at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends.

