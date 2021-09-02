Sidharth Shukla's Death Reminds Fans of Pratusha Banerjee, Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood and TV actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday morning. He was 40 years old. Reports of Sidharth’s death shocked not just his family members and the people of the industry but also his fans as they found it difficult to believe that their favourite TV star was unfortunately no more. The actor’s body is in Cooper Hospital of BMC in Mumbai. Sidharth’s check-up was done by Dr Niranjan and his death was announced at around 10:30 am. Sidharth’s death has reminded people of Sushant Singh Rajput and Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee. The two actors had died by suicide.

For now, the police are denying any foul play in Sidharth’s death and saying it was a natural death. The reason people were reminded of Sushant and Pratyusha is that the two actors also died at a very young age. Balika Vadhu gave fame to both Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee. Partyusha, who played Anandi, died by suicide at the age of 25. She had hung herself in her house on April 1, 2016.

The death of Sushant, who was the only brother among four sisters, has still not been forgotten. While the police said that the actor had died by suicide, his family members refused to believe it. However, the CBI is still investigating the case.

Sidharth, the man who ruled over millions of hearts, aged just 40 and was at the peak of his popularity. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here