Sidharth Shukla's Family Finally Speaks Out; Vijay Deverakonda Offers Shanmukhapriya a Song in 'Liger'

Late actor Sidharth Shukla‘s family on Monday released a statement that said, “Lets please all respect the family’s privacy." The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Sidharth Shukla Death: Actor’s Family Finally Speaks Out, Requests for Privacy to Grieve

The South Korean boy band BTS has transcended borders and achieved international fame and fan base. Now, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that his daughter is an Army- BTS’s official fandom name. The K-pop group consists of members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. The actor informed that she is into BTS and Korean actors and doesn’t watch any Indian actors. Tripathi’s wife Mridula too enjoys K-drama and watches them with their daughter, he told a leading daily.

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Daughter is a BTS ARMY, Loves K-Dramas, Doesn’t Watch Indian Actors

Last month, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to Russia to shoot for the international leg of the third installment in the Tiger franchise. Several photos and videos of the two actors had surfaced on social media where they were seen obliging the fans with photographs and selfies. It was also reported that the team would be shooting in at least five international destinations. The team has now landed in Turkey where they will be shooting for around a fortnight.

Watch: Katrina Kaif Preps for Dance Sequence with Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Veteran actress Neetu Singh Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo spilled several interesting secrets of the Kapoors on the show, leaving everyone in splits. Neetu looked stunning in a neon top and ripped denim which she teamed with black blazer. On the other hand, Riddhima dazzled in a bottle green jumpsuit.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spill Family Secrets

Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya found a fan in Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. At the show’s finale on August 15, the Telugu actor was seen sending his best wishes to Shanmukhapriya via a recorded video message. He also revealed that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite, and offered her a song in his film. “Shanmukhapriya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck,” he said in the message.

Vijay Deverakonda Keeps His Promise to Indian Idol 12’s Shanmukhapriya, Offers Her Song in Liger

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here