Sidharth Shukla's Family Pens Thank You Note to Fans on His Birth Anniversary: 'We Feel Blessed'

On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, the late actor’s fans and friends remembered him on social media. On December 12, it was Sidharth’s 41st birth anniversary. Seeing the massive amount of love and wishes showered by Sidharth’s well-wishers, his family released a heartfelt note for all those who made the actor’s birthday special.

The note sent by Sidharth’s family read, “Sidharth’s birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and every one of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family."

Sidharth’s best friend Shehnaaz Gill also posted a throwback picture of the late actor on her Instagram account. In the photo, Sidharth is seen smiling with all his heart. Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September this year. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. The duo formed a close bond during their stints on the show. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Shehnaaz chose to stay away from the limelight following the Balika Vadhu actor’s demise. She made a couple of appearances for her recently released film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

