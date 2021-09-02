CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Shukla's Family Tells Mumbai Police No Foul Play in Death, Actor Wasn't Under 'Mental Pressure'

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on the morning of August 2

Sidharth Shukla was declared dead when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial Balika Vadhu, died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was “brought dead" in the morning.

Sidharth was known for being fit and had even won the reality shows, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent.

Sidharth’s family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under ‘mental pressure’. They don’t want any rumours to float around. Family is still awaiting for PM report at Cooper Hospital. Doctor’s pronounced him dead on arrival at 10:30 am this morning.

(With IANS inputs)

first published:September 02, 2021, 13:20 IST