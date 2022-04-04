Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Get Emotional Remembering 6 Years of Him Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Apart from his impressive acting career in TV shows and films, late actor Sidharth Shukla was a true reality king, which he proved by showcasing his talents on several reality shows. If Sidharth impressed everyone with his dance moves in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, his wit and charm worked amazingly in the Bigg Boss house. And by nailing several jaw-dropping stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, the late actor won millions of hearts and the glittery trophy of the stunt reality show.

It has been six years since the late actor was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Kabhi Peeda, Kabhi Keeda in 2016, and fans got emotional while remembering him on the special day.

Fans took to social media to honour the late actor and posted heartfelt throwback posts. Not just this, but their emotions flooded the internet, as ‘6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth’ started trending on Twitter. Several netizens shared the clips of his stunts on the reality show, along with heartfelt messages. Through many posts, fans and followers revealed that they miss him a lot and even called him ‘fearless’. One user while sharing an edited video of Sidharth, wrote, “He is fearless, He is Sidharth Shukla. 6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth”. Another penned down a heartfelt note, and along with the actor’s smiling picture, wrote, “6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth. The grit, the determination, and the sincerity to give your 200% to everything that you always did…and the result was You.. the Winner!! So proud of your every achievement & winning KKK7 trophy was one of the Best!” A third user wrote, “KKK was the first reality show he stepped in and showed his strength, the way he stood among all the difficulties and the way he won it, showed his real character. 6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth”.

Advertisement

He is fearless He is @sidharth_shukla 6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/PT5p6j1M4P— || ||ˢˢˢ ➐ (@CallMeTheDeviI) April 3, 2022

6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner SidharthThe grit, the determination and the sincerity to give your 200% to every thing that you always did…and the result was You.. the Winner!!@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla So proud of ur every achievement & winning KKK7 trophy was one of the Best! pic.twitter.com/adej2T4vox — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) April 3, 2022

KKK was the first reality show he stepped in n showed his strength,the way he stood among all the difficulties n the way he won it,showed his real character. 6Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth#SidharthShukla#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/83e7zgevxh — (@abdul_sidheart) April 3, 2022

whatta win, i wanna watch his season of kkk! I remember seeing a clip, and this awesome guy completed a stunt where he had to jump onto a moving horse carriage in 6 SECONDS #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zjIdrr2LD0— Amrita (@anyrandom11) April 3, 2022

For those who don’t know, the late actor in 2016 defeated his co-finalists Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan to emerge the winner of KKK7. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor walked away with the winning prize money of Rs 25 lakh along with a new Tata Tiago car.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.