Sidharth Shukla's Fans Left Emotional After His Social Media Gets Memorialised: 'Never Wanted To See This'

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise in September last year left everyone shocked and numb. The actor was widely loved and his death created a void in family, friends and fans’ life that can never be filled again. On Thursday, Sidharth Shukla’s fans were left emotional after the late actor’s social media handles got memorialised.

Several fans took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of Sidharth Shukla’s social media handles. “Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away," the late actor’s social media reads.

This has left fans emotional. Social media is flooded with netizens talking about how hard it is to accept that the Bigg Boss 13 winner is no more among us. Fans also mentioned that Sidharth might not be physically present among us, but he will continue to rule hearts forever.

“NO… I am not prepared for it…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔💔😭😭 Why God…He deserved a second chance …for his mother, for his sisters, for his love, for his whole family, for his fans and most importantly for him too," one of the fans tweeted. Another social media user wrote, “Remembering💔 Never imagined that we have to see this…It’s tough…It’s hard…"

Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔In 2019, i never thought will experience such pain in future#SidharthShukla ll @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/o3occxMPdI — Kanika Sharma (@It_Is_My_Place) March 3, 2022

Remembering @sidharth_shuklais New, Last & Painful Update On His Instagram 💔 We Will Always Remember You my Bhai, Be With Us Always Bcoz We Need Your Blessings & Love 🙏🕉️Shanti🕉️#SidharthShukla #ForeverSidheart #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/3nnRoY2y9x — Mr. Joy (@YoutuberMrJoy) March 3, 2022

NO …. I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔💔😭😭WHY GOD …. HE DESERVED A SECOND CHANCE … FOR HIS MOTHER , FOR HIS SISTERS , FOR HIS LOVE , FOR HIS WHOLE FAMILY , FOR HIS FANS & MOST IMPORTANTLY FOR HIM TOO.#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/j0eoeNskzS — Bikash SidNaaz ❤️ (@Bikuengr) March 2, 2022

My eyes are infinitely addicted to your endearing smileLike a honeybee smitten with a sea of nectarWhen my eyes are drowned in tearsThey look for your divine smileEven a spot of your smile can dissolvethe deep of tears in no time@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/1SbmdFp57r— ARU KHOSLA (@khosla_aru) March 3, 2022

It’s been months since Sidharth Shukla left us all, but not for a singer day his fans miss remembering him on social media. Recently, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal was compared to Sidharth Shukla, to which he said, “Unke jaisa koi nahi ban sakta. Wo ek hi hai aur ek hi rahenge. Aur wo hi rahenge hamesha (No one can be like him…there is only one Sidharth Shukla and he will live forever)."

