Sidharth Shukla's Fans Shower Him with Pre-birthday Gifts, Actor Shares Pic

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be celebrating his birthday on December 12. The actor's fans have started showering him with pre-birthday gifts.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of the gifts that he received from his fans before his birthday. It includes mugs, goodies and other items. He also thanked his fans for the gifts.

A gift carried a note, “Suno, use me for champi session and lil fragrance after that.” Sidharth was often seen getting a ‘champi’ from his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill. Even in Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan was seen giving the actor a ‘champi’.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met in Bigg Boss 13 and became good friends. While Sidharth emerged as a winner, Shehnaaz came out as a finalist. Sidharth was last seen in a music video titled Shona Shona, with Shehnaaz. The song is sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Earlier, the two had appeared together in a music video, Bhula Dunga.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was also seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house for two weeks as a senior, along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. He will next be seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3.