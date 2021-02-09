Sidharth Shukla's Fans Trend 'HBDRitaAunty' on His Mother's Birthday, Actors Says 'A Big Thankyou'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently took to Twitter and thanked his fans for the outpour of wishes on his mother's birthday. They tweeted #HBDRitaAunty in large numbers and made his mother trend on the platform.

Sidharth said that his mother is grateful for the love his fans sent her way. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "A Big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty mom was so happy to see this ....made her read the beautiful things you all had written for her..... she is grateful and sends love and blessings to all."

Sidharth's mother Rita had appeared on the reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13, during family week. Later, Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show.

Post the reality show, the actor appeared in a couple of music videos. Of which, two were with his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. One he did with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful.