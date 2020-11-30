News18 Logo

Sidharth Shukla's Female Fan Inks His Name on Her Wrist, Here's His Reaction

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fan inked his name on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to him. Sidharth will be turning a year older on December 12.

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fan inked his name on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to him. Sidharth will be celebrating his birthday on December 12.

The fan shared pictures of tattoo and captioned it, "@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you #SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG (sic)."

Responding to his fan’s tweet and pictures, Sidharth wrote, "thank you . would love your support for me be for ever. why ink yourself. what if you have a change in mind tomo. then (sic)." At this, his fan replied, "No way my mind NVR ever chnge for u respect forever and thnku uh sooo mch so how's ur pre birth day gift uh hppy now so my wish is completed then."

Seeing the actor’s response, netizens were impressed by his logic and concern.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in a music video, Shona Shona, with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good friend Shehnaaz Gill. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. It marked SidNaaz’s second music video collaboration after Bhula Dunga.


