Sidharth Shukla's Female Fan Inks His Name on Her Wrist, Here's His Reaction

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fan inked his name on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to him. Sidharth will be celebrating his birthday on December 12.

The fan shared pictures of tattoo and captioned it, "@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you #SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG (sic)."

Responding to his fan’s tweet and pictures, Sidharth wrote, "thank you . would love your support for me be for ever. why ink yourself. what if you have a change in mind tomo. then (sic)." At this, his fan replied, "No way my mind NVR ever chnge for u respect forever and thnku uh sooo mch so how's ur pre birth day gift uh hppy now so my wish is completed then."

🙏🏻thank you .... would love your support for me be for ever... why ink yourself ... what if you have a change in mind tomo... then 😊❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 28, 2020

Seeing the actor’s response, netizens were impressed by his logic and concern.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in a music video, Shona Shona, with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good friend Shehnaaz Gill. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. It marked SidNaaz’s second music video collaboration after Bhula Dunga.