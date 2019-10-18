Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-actor Says He Needs to Control His Temper in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla needs to control his temper. This was revealed by Aastha Chaudhary, Sidharth's former co-star on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. The two have known each other for over a decade.

"I have known Sidharth over the past 10 years. We started our careers together. But yes, (comparing) the Sidharth I know over the past 10 years and what he is now, (I can say he) is more mature and sensible. One thing about him is that he won't take any s*** from anyone. So I think he should control his anger a bit because they (the other housemates) will try to trigger him. I have heard good things about him. Everyone is saying that he is playing very well," said Aastha.

Apart from Sidharth, actresses Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh are Aastha's favourites on this season of Bigg Boss.

From the past week, contestants have been critical of Sidharth and his behaviour, especially Rashami Desai. While the two avoided talking about each other earlier, after constant fights between them, Rashami is not shying away in letting other contestants know about her past with the actor.

On day 17 of Bigg 13, Rashami is seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about her bitter relationship with Sidharth Shukla. She tells her that the two could not stand each other on their show together and had major fights with each other. She also accused him of verbally abusing her and asking the makers of the show to remove her from it. Later, Paras is also seen talking about the same to Shenhaz Gill saying that Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga also know about them.

Seems like the duo has gone through a lot of ups and downs, and their present equation in the show is just a result of it. Even before working together on the show Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth and Rashami were rumoured to have dated each other. In fact, it was their chemistry that made their onscreen romance gain good TRPs.

However, things turned ugly soon after repeated rumours of ugly fights resulted in Shukla’s replacement in the show. Over three weeks, Rashami and Sidharth have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis and their relationship has only deteriorated.

