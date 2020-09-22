Sidharth Shukla's Hilarious Reaction on Being Papped Outdoors, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently papped during one of his outings while treating himself with coconut water. The video has gone viral on the internet and the actor has left his fans amused with his witty replies.

In the video which is shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the actor can be seen seated in his car and talking to a paparazzi. He has a hilarious reaction to being constantly photographed by the photographers on his outdoor visits. Watch the video here:

In the video, Sidharth can be seen in a black t-shirt and his famous grey shorts, as he looks the cutest. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “Sidharth Bachara hayyyy Uska expression.... Soo cute he is. Panday ji U rock all the time.. ️ Thanks Viral sir”.

Sidharth has gained immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13. He enjoys a massive female fan following. He is quite active on social media and often interacts with his fans.

Recently, the actor has been seen in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14. He also dropped the promo on his Instagram, in which he can be seen saying, “For me, if something is right, I do not care about others. I won the game with the same principle. So, this time, who would put up a strong competition?”

The actor has raised the bar with his dashing looks. As the Promo of BB 14 featuring Sidharth Shukla is out, it seems like fans couldn’t get hold of their excitement.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to launch its premiere episode on October 3. Apart from Sidharth, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan have also been featured the latest promo, where they can be seen promising this season to be very interesting.