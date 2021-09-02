Sidharth Shukla's Last Instagram Post was a Tribute to Frontline Warriors

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

The actor’s last Instagram post was a tribute to frontline warriors. He had shared a picture of himself posing with a placard that read, “#TheHeroesWeOwe”. “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts,” he wrote.

He was promoting the soon-to-be-released Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. “#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe,” he had added.

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

